Texas A&M football offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III just handed Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. a fresh page for that famous notepad of his.

With the Texas A&M Aggies set to host the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff first round at Kyle Field on Dec. 20, Zuhn was asked the simplest game-plan question in the book. What are the keys to stopping Rueben Bain Jr., a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft? His answer?

“I don’t think that he will be a threat that we have to worry about too much… we have great players, we’ve got a great offensive line, so we will be able to handle him,” Zuhn said, smiling.

“I DONT THINK HE IS A THREAT THAT WE NEED TO WORRY ABOUT ” “WE WILL BE ABLE TO HANDLE HIM” 😬🤫 pic.twitter.com/dGTGr4QdQC — BLEED ORANGE AND GREEN (@Brabra_Savage24) December 8, 2025

That is not exactly how most coaches or quarterbacks have talked about Rueben Bain Jr. this season. The junior edge rusher was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year after posting 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in 12 starts, anchoring a Miami defense that allowed just 13.8 points and 277.8 yards per game via ESPN.

It is not like the Aggies are some struggling offense, either. Behind quarterback Marcel Reed, Texas A&M averaged 34.1 points per game and piled up 409 total points on the way to a 10-2 record and the No. 7 seed in the CFP.

But the one unit you probably do not want to hand a quote like that to is this Miami front. In their 26-7 win over the Florida Gators, the Hurricanes held Florida to 141 total yards and a 0-for-13 mark on third down, one of several games where the defense basically slammed the door and boarded it up.

Miami already watched Notre Dame talk big and then walk off with a loss in the season opener. Bain wrecked that game, then spent the rest of the year terrorizing ACC backfields while Miami climbed into the playoff.