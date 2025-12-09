Mike Elko and the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies landed a talented pass rusher for the 2027 class, earning the commitment of Kaden McCarty.

McCarty announced his commitment to the Aggies on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Houston, TX, he chose the program over the Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Houston Cougars, and Baylor Bears.

“It’s been long journey but I’m home, Gig ‘Em!” McCarty said to Fawcett.

McCarty stands out as a four-star defender with a 90 rating on 247Sports. He ranks 10th in the state of Texas, 11th among players at his position, and 84th in the entire class. His composite score of 0.9515 puts him at 14th, 16th and 109th in those respective categories.

“Athletic edge rusher with physical specs and movement ability to potentially play off-ball linebacker. Size on paper more akin to a LB, but possesses exceptionally long frame that fuels edge projection. Almost a full-time three-point player, but does have occasional two-point edge snaps. The latter likely makes for best long-term fit. Makes a lot of impact plays and production reflects that across two full seasons vs. Texas 6A competition in Houston metro,” 247Sports' scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said.

“Wins with athleticism and first-step quickness, but also capable of motor-oriented victories. Loose, flexible arc runner with sudden athleticism in myriad scenarios. Consistent dip-and-bend flexibility and impressive chase-down pursuit juice. Needs to add mass and strengthen, but shows flashes of disengagement playmaking when single blocked in the run game.”

What's next for Texas A&M after landing Kaden McCarty

It was a great pickup for Mike Elko and Texas A&M to make, adding Kaden McCarty to the 2027 recruiting class.

He's been a star defender throughout the last two seasons at Cy Falls High School. As a sophomore, he made 59 tackles, 24 TFL, 11 sacks, and two punt blocks in 12 games. Throughout his junior campaign, he played in 13 games as he recorded 51 tackles, 26 TFL, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery (returned for TD).

In the meantime, Texas A&M will look forward to continuing its excellent season. They finished with an 11-1 record, going 7-1 throughout SEC Play. Their historic campaign will keep going after punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff.

The No. 7 Aggies will prepare for the first round of their journey in the CFP. They host the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. ET.