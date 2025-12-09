Texas Tech football linebacker Jacob Rodriguez missed the final Heisman cut Monday. But he snatched one prominent college football award: The Bronco Nagurski.

Brett McMurphy of On3/Rivals posted the accolade the LB won, which annually is handed to the nation's top defensive player.

Rodriguez now accomplishes this first in Lubbock: He's the first Red Raiders defender to win the coveted award.

Legendary LB Zach Thomas came close to winning the nod, but fell short of claiming it in 1995. Thomas went on to deliver a stellar NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

Jacob Rodriguez delivered season to remember for Texas Tech

The defender became the most popular athlete on the campus since a young Patrick Mahomes.

Texas Tech helped launch the linebacker's Heisman campaign on Nov. 15 after grabbing his fourth interception. But he especially won over TTU fans in handing the regular season beatdown of BYU. And that came with ESPN College GameDay on the campus to hype up the contest.

Both teams met again Saturday with a conference title, plus College Football Playoff appearance, on the line. The versatile defender led the way with nine tackles in the dominating 34-7 rout at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

Rodriguez beats out a stacked group of nationally known defenders for the Nagurski: Safety Caleb Downs of Ohio State, defensive end Cashius Howell of Texas A&M, and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.

Downs took second in the voting for the Nagurski. His Buckeyes endured a gut-wrenching 13-10 loss to Indiana for the Big Ten championship. Both OSU and Rodriquez's Red Raiders, however, help comprise the 12-team playoff bracket. Both teams also have first round byes in the postseason.