The Lane Kiffin decision from Ole Miss to LSU is going to be talked about for years. Kiffin is without a doubt one of the bigger names in the coaching world, and everything he does is going to catch national attention.

His decision to switch schools while coaching a team in the College Football Playoff was certainly wild. The funny thing is, is that Ole Miss was one possession away from a National Championship appearance. If the Rebels had won it all, all hell would have broken loose.

NIL has become the new key factor in decision-making for the NCAA. A lot of coaches and players from various programs have complained about how NIL is ruining the sport. ESPN's Jay Bilas weighs in on the matter on the “All The Smoke” Podcast.

“Does anybody find it interesting, and I’m not trying to cast dispersion, but interesting that Lane Kiffin leaves a team that is going to the college football playoff to go to another member institution. So LSU offers him a contract while he’s under contract at Ole Miss. Essentially, him to a decision to leave a team in the college football playoff, and not one coach and not one administrator came out publicly and said, what about loyalty? What about this? What about that? They didn’t say any of the crap they say about the players.”

“It was mostly the media that was complaining; sitting administrators, presidents, and all that didn't say a word because they feel like they will be in that situation at some point. They don't want to lock themselves out of what LSU did.”

Seth Greenberg then said, “Kiffin got tortured,” to Bilas' response: “By the media.”

Unfortunately, they may be right. Kiffin's decision is only the beginning.

LSU has been getting some elite transfers, including former Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt.