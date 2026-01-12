LSU football is having a lively start to the week. Following the news that they are expected to add former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, the Tigers are retaining a big part of their offense. Sophomore running back Caden Durham is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and will return to Baton Rouge for the 2026-27 campaign, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Durham announced his intent to leave LSU early in January, but there was increasing speculation that the two sides might be able to make things work. Fans are quickly learning just how unpredictable a Lane Kiffin-coached squad can be. While changes are necessary following another disappointing year, maintaining continuity in the backfield could be crucial for the Tigers.

Despite not having the impact he did in 2024, Durham still posted worthwhile production in his second season. He carried the ball 111 times for 505 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. An inconsistent offensive line limited him to some degree, but perhaps Kiffin can maximize his skill set moving forward. The program obviously values the 5-foot-9, 205-pound back, and Durham obviously appreciates what a revamped LSU can offer.

Finding out who the new starting QB will be probably helped his decision-making process as well. Leavitt's anticipated arrival could bring stability to the offense and position the team's rushers for success. The Tigers have a long checklist to address this offseason, but the early returns seem promising.

Caden Durham and Lane Kiffin are on the same page. The latter must now try to convince everyone else that LSU football is still a coveted destination.