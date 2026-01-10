Since arriving in Baton Rouge, Lane Kiffin has been knee-deep in the recruiting process. While LSU remains committed to its ongoing quarterback search, it is also working hard to convince star running back Caden Durham to withdraw from the college football transfer portal.

The budding junior entered the portal on Jan. 3 and has received interest from several “high-end programs,” CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported. However, returning to the Tigers has suddenly become an increasingly likely option, and the team will meet with Durham on Saturday to attempt to seal the deal, according to Zenitz.

Durham led the team with 505 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 2025. However, like most of his teammates, it was a statistical regression from his previous season. Durham initially burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2024, racking up a team-leading 753 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry.

Article Continues Below

The former four-star recruit immediately became one of the top running backs in the college football transfer portal upon announcing his decision to leave LSU. He is currently the third-best running back available, according to 247 Sports, behind former Michigan star Justice Haynes and ex-Baylor tailback Bryson Washington.

With Durham currently in the portal, LSU is only on track to return three offensive starters in 2026. Tight end Trey'Dez Green and offensive tackle Weston Davis are the only two who confirmed their returns, with center Braelin Moore poised to return. Moore, however, has not announced an official decision.

If LSU can convince Durham to return, he would be the second key player Kiffin would have convinced to withdraw from the portal in the last week. The Tigers recently convinced Davis to return in 2026, less than one day after he decided he would transfer.