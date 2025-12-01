It turned out to be quite a day for the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young, who led his team to a stunning upset. And it changed the running back room, as Rico Dowdle fantasy managers won’t love Dave Canales’ review of Chuba Hubbard.

The Carolina Panthers forced three Matthew Stafford turnovers and beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-28 on Sunday, snapping the Rams' six-game winning streak.

And Hubbard had a superb game, said Canales, according to a post on X by Dave Newton.

‘Dave Canales says RB Chuba Hubbard looked “amazing” on Sunday in the Panthers' upset over the Rams.”

Hubbard carried 17 times for 83 yards while also catching two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Is RB Rico Dowdle’s snap share in jeopardy?

It wasn’t like Dowdle didn’t get his chances against the Rams. He actually had more touches with 20 to Hubbard’s 19. But Dowdle only totaled 79 yards and didn’t find the end zone as the Panthers improved to 7-6.

Perhaps Dowdle didn’t help his cause by publicly complaining about the lack of usage in the Panthers' loss the previous week to the 49ers, according to a post on X by Nick Carboni.

Article Continues Below

“Rico Dowdle very transparent about his confused/frustrated emoji after he got just 6 carries on MNF. Says he and HC Dave Canales discussed it, and he appreciated the coach owning the game plan. Asked by @josephperson if it affects his want to be here next year: “Not at all.”

But this time, Dowdle got carries. And Canales said the Panthers met the challenge against the Rams, according to panthers.com.

“The challenge for the guys Saturday night was just saying, we have seen the Rams' best football, and they've been playing amazing,” Canales said. “And I said no one's seen our best yet . . .

“Our best football is still out there in front of us, and that's our goal, is to find it.”

Regardless of who stars at running back, the Panthers want to be a playoff threat down the stretch.

“I mean, that's the goal, we said this year we wanted to change the narrative,” left tackle Ikem Ekwonu said. “We wanted to write our own story, and I feel like, week in and week out, we've been doing that. So I mean, it's definitely good having those conversations about the postseason.”