Starting pitcher Cam Schlitter had an impressive debut for the New York Yankees in 2025, carrying his rookie season success into the playoffs. As the right-hander prepares for year two with the Yankees, he is preparing to make some changes.

Chief among them is adding a changeup to his arsenal. Schlittler already torches the radar gun and has a number of off speed pitches to work with. For pitching coach Matt Blake, having Schlittler learn a changeup will only make him a more dynamic pitcher and add to his strengths, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

“We’re trying to get him something that he can get below the barrel but can command,” Blake said, adding that he wants Schlittler to refine what he already has, though a changeup would help him against lefties. “How do you avoid the foul ball war? How do you get some weak contact at times?”

Alongside his pitch growth, Schlittler is simply locked in on improvement. He isn't taking any time off and is expected to report to New York's development complex in Tampa Bay during the first week on January. Schlittler is committed to proving his rookie year wasn't a fluke.

“I was happy with how my three months went in my rookie season, but it could have been a lot better,” Schlittler said. “So there’s some things I need to clean up, and there was a lot of talk in the media during that playoff run, but I’m eager to go out there and back it up.”

Even with all his preparation, it'll be a tough act to follow. Over his 14 games as a rookie, Schlittler put up a 2.96 ERA and a 84/31 K/BB ratio. Then in his playoff debut against the Boston Red Sox, the righty struck out 12 over eight scoreless innings, not allowing a walk.

The Yankees are going to be shorthanded entering the year with injuries to Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon. But if Schlittler takes an even further step forward, New York will have a dangerous force in their rotation for the foreseeable future.