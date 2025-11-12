The 2025 LSU football season turned into a dumpster fire, but there is almost even more drama happening around the Tigers off the field. Brian Kelly was fired in response to the Tigers' struggles. In the aftermath of the firing, the drama surrounding the LSU program only grew. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry became directly involved in the firing, and the situation grew even cloudier.

According to On3's college football insider, Pete Nakos, Brian Kelly filed a complaint against LSU's board of supervisors with the Louisiana Attorney General's office, saying that the Tigers did not “formally terminate” him as head coach. The Louisiana Attorney General, Liz Murrill, responded by saying that they are reviewing the matter and have no further comment.

Brian Kelly was fired on Oct. 26 after the Tigers were blown out against Texas A&M, 49-25. The lawsuit was filed in the 19th Judicial District Court of East Baton Rouge Parish late Monday night, seeking to reverse the university's decision to fire Kelly “for cause.” The issue is that Kelly wants his entire $54 million buyout, so his filing this lawsuit makes sense because of that.

Kelly's lawyers are arguing that he was fired from LSU without cause and that he is entitled to his full damages, which come out to $54 million, which is 90% of his annual base salary and supplemental compensation remaining on his 10-year, $100 million deal he agreed to with LSU in November 2021.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was the person who fired Kelly, citing performance, in his statement. Still, since then, things have changed, with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry intervening in the coaching search and ensuring that Woodward does not return due to the significant buyout Kelly had.

Reportedly, LSU offered Kelly two settlements: a one-time $25 million buyout, which Woodward had provided on the day he was fired, and a second settlement. Later, Cromer and LSU Chief Financial Officer Matt LaBorde increased the offer to $30 million, which would be paid out in two installments. Kelly rejected both offers, according to his lawsuit.