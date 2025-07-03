LSU football entered Fourth of July weekend holding one five-star pledge. The Tigers made room for a high-profile second one Wednesday. And swooped up this edge rusher from the clutches of Texas and Florida.

Edge rusher Trenton Henderson chose LSU over the Southeastern Conference rivals. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed the Longhorns and Gators were in the final running for the Pensacola native.

“Thank you God, I’m home! Geaux Tigers,” Henderson shared to Fawcett with a Tiger emoji.

Wide receiver Tristen Keys represented LSU's top prospect. The five-star committed back in March. Now Henderson provides good company for Keys as the five-stars heading to Baton Rouge. LSU currently holds 12 verbal commits overall.

What LSU gains in 5-star edge rusher

Henderson fuels intrigue as a towering future pass rusher in Louisiana's Death Valley.

He drew comparisons to cat-quick linebacker Azeez Ojulari by Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. Ivins raved about Henderson in his scouting report.

“Sprouting linebacker that can get after the quarterback as he comes screaming around the corner.,” Ivins began. “Took a major step forward between sophomore and junior seasons – evoking much more confidence and physicality.”

Ivins believes Henderson will accept an “on-ball role” in a two-point stance. But brings coverage skills into space.

“Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size,” Ivins added.

Henderson rises as the first July commit for LSU's 2026 class. But joins a stellar group of future incoming players over the summer.

Four-star Emmanuel Tucker began the college football recruiting blitz for Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff. The 6-foot-5 tackle committed to the Tigers June 12.

LSU stayed relentless after the Tucker commitment. Defensive lineman Richard Anderson accepted LSU's offer on June 21 — adding one more four-star. Dezyrian Ellis bolstered the secondary's future by choosing the Tigers on June 28.