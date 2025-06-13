All eyes are on LSU football and head coach Brian Kelly this season on the field, and thanks to the combination of returning and incoming talent, expectations have never been higher. The Tigers have been red-hot on the recruiting trail, with LSU consistently bringing in top talent under Brian Kelly. After a recent four-star offensive tackle commit, Emanuel Tucker, they have the best 2026 recruiting class in the SEC and second in all of college football, only behind USC.

2026 4-star offensive tackle recruit Emanuel Tucker helped cement the early hot streak that LSU's 2026 recruiting class has been on with a commitment to play for the Tigers. Tucker announced his commitment through a graphic made by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Tucker is massive on the offensive line, standing 6 feet 6 inches and weighing 295 pounds. He is a Mississippi native and picked the Tigers over Ole Miss and Mississippi State. When announcing his commitment, he said, “Always keep God first in anything you do.”

The success on the recruiting trail that Brian Kelly is having is great for LSU football, but the fan base is restless, and they want results from Kelly coming into his fourth season in Baton Rouge. Kelly has a 29-11 record with LSU, but the fans want more success due to LSU's history as a football powerhouse.

The Tigers' last three coaches have all won national championships, but Kelly has yet to appear in the College Football Playoff and has only made one appearance in the SEC Championship.

As a show of good faith, Kelly announced that he would donate up to $1 million of his salary in NIL to LSU's football team.

“I figured that after my last press conference, where I pretty much challenged the entire LSU fan base, that if they wanted to continue to have a championship program that, they needed to understand that there's a financial responsibility, as well, that I needed to put my money where my mouth was and be a part of that,” Kelly said, via Will Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt also explained that Kelly can not donate directly to the NIL collective, so his money went to the Tiger Athletic Foundation, LSU's primary booster club.

The Tigers are dominating in recruiting, and Tucker's pickup is the latest example of those relationships, combined with the NIL commitment paying off. However, the on-field results need to translate, or else the hot seat rumblings will only get louder, and just commenting on it like he did last year won't be enough to quiet down the speculation, especially by fans.