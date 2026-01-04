In a quick and wild turn of events, Weston Davis seems to be remaining in Baton Rouge. The former five-star offensive line recruit entered the college football transfer portal on Sunday, only to withdraw and return to LSU within one hour.

The redshirt freshman stunned and saddened LSU when he suddenly entered the portal on Sunday. However, roughly 30 minutes after the announcement, Davis confirmed he would remove his name from the portal and remain with the Tigers in 2026, On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported.

The emotional roller coaster left fans wondering what happened, but Kiffin will take it. Davis started 12 of LSU's 13 games in 2025 at right tackle and will be a key part of the team's offensive line in 2026.

Davis, however, struggled in his first year as a starter. The Beaumont, Texas, native allowed a team-high 30 pressures and was the team's lowest-graded offensive lineman on Pro Football Focus.

Article Continues Below

By returning, Davis is the only starter on LSU's offensive line confirmed to return for Kiffin's inaugural season. The Tigers lost guard DJ Chester and tackle Tyree Adams to the transfer portal, while Josh Thompson has exhausted his eligibility. Center Braelin Moore is the only other starter potentially returning, but he has yet to make an official decision.

Since Davis was briefly in the portal, he is technically Kiffin's second recruit for LSU from the college football transfer portal. The Tigers secured a commitment from former Hawaii star Jackson Harris on Sunday morning to officially begin Kiffin's incoming transfer class.

Davis and Harris kick off the Kiffin era that will essentially feature an entirely new offense in 2026. Former All-American linebacker Whit Weeks is returning to maintain some consistency on defense, but LSU's offense is set to return just three starters — Davis, Moore and tight end Trey'Dez Green.