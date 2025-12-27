LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin is still getting the hang of grocery shopping in Baton Rouge, but the man knows how to recruit talent. He will need to put his skills to good use following the latest news. Tigers left tackle Tyree Adams is entering the transferring portal, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

There was plenty of talk regarding quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's struggles this season, but the 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman made sure to keep him upright. Adams allowed zero sacks in 11 starts, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3 Sports.

Despite having a track record of not winning big games, Kiffin was brought into LSU to win a national championship. The best way to achieve that foremost objective is arguably by building a strong O-Line. He will have to hit the recruiting trail and transfer portal hard. Coaching changes invariably yield considerable roster turnover, so Kiffin and his staff should not be overly surprised to see Adams head elsewhere.

With impressive size and experience playing at an SEC program, the Marrero, Louisiana native should attract plenty of interest in the portal. He still has two years of eligibility. If he can choose the right destination, Adams could significantly boost his NFL Draft stock in 2026. Though, before he attempts that endeavor, this young protector will probably want to compete for a spot in the CFP. After all, that is usually one of the reasons why players commit to LSU football in the first place.

Lane Kiffin is charged with reestablishing the Tigers as national title contenders. Doing so might be a little trickier without Tyree Adams, but the new HC is bound to bring in some high-level talent in the coming months.