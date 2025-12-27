LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin is going viral this holiday season for a reason that has nothing to do with play-calling or recruiting. Instead, it’s a lighthearted grocery store moment that has fans laughing across social media.

The viral clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Suzie Rizzio, who posted a video showing Kiffin returning home with his groceries inside a store-provided shopping basket. The reason? He reportedly refused to pay for grocery bags while using the self-checkout line.

“The new football head coach for LSU Lane Kiffin who just received a 7 year contract paying him $91 million dollars went shopping alone & came back home with the shopping basket because they were charging for grocery bags & when asked he said what else was I going to carry them in,” Rizzio posted.

The video quickly gained traction, especially given Kiffin’s recent move to LSU and his massive contract. The humor of a multimillionaire coach pushing back against bag fees struck a chord with fans.

Kiffin soon joined in on the joke himself. Responding directly to the viral post, he shifted the spotlight to his family, specifically his oldest daughter, Landry.

“Have you not seen how Landry spends money?? Someone has to save some in this family,” Kiffin hilariously commented.

Have you not seen how Landry spends money?? Someone has to save some in this family 💸 😂 #ReturnedBasket #SaveEnvironmentNoBags #SetExampleForKids #FlyCommercial #ServeOthers — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 26, 2025

The original clip came from Landry Kiffin’s TikTok account. Landry, who has built a sizable following by sharing her lifestyle and football-adjacent content, captioned the video, “sent him to the store alone for the first time and brought the basket back,” showing her father walking into the house with the basket, highlighting his refusal to spend extra money on bags.

While Lane Kiffin has long been a polarizing and one of the most buzz-generating figures, from his high-profile coaching stops to his outspoken social media presence, this viral moment offered fans another glimpse into his off-field personality. Even after signing a seven-year, $91 million deal with LSU Tigers, Kiffin’s willingness to laugh at himself resonated widely.