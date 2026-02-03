LSU football addressed ongoing compliance questions Monday after resolving a College Sports Commission (CSC) inquiry related to name, image, and likeness (NIL) reporting. The inquiry centered on administrative reporting matters and has now been closed. LSU Athletics said the resolution provides clarity on NIL compliance procedures, NIL Go reporting requirements, and House settlement NIL rules, while also confirming roster stability for the Tigers.

According to the university, the review focused on administrative reporting requirements rather than competitive conduct. The College Sports Commission reviewed whether third-party NIL agreements exceeding reporting thresholds were properly documented. LSU Athletics took corrective steps and emphasized its full cooperation throughout the process.

The school stated that all applicable agreements were submitted to NIL Go following the review. Officials noted that no penalties were issued, reinforcing confidence in the university’s internal compliance procedures. The outcome is significant as college programs adapt to stricter oversight in the post–House settlement era.

On3Sports' Pete Nakos provided additional context on X (formerly known as Twitter), explaining that sources indicated the inquiry did not involve football. Nakos also shared the official statement released by the athletic department after the review concluded.

“The CSC inquiry into non-reporting has been resolved with no disciplinary action, and any deals that require submission to NIL Go have been submitted. We appreciate the CSC’s prompt review and resolution.

Source tells @On3 it was non-football related.”

Nakos reported that the issue involved non-football student-athletes who failed to report third-party agreements valued above $600. The College Sports Commission issued updated guidance on January 9 and contacted LSU six days later as enforcement efforts expanded nationwide.

For the Tigers football program, the resolution removes uncertainty during a critical offseason window. Confirmation that the inquiry was non-football related ensures eligibility stability and allows preparation to continue without disruption. As NIL oversight tightens, the Tigers move forward with clarity, compliance, and a continued focus on competitive priorities, while emphasizing transparency going forward.