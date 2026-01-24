LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin continued his successful run in the transfer portal on Friday, landing Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 overall player in the portal.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound sophomore started 22 games over two seasons at Colorado. As a true freshman in 2024, he started all 13 games and earned freshman All-American honors. He appeared in 1,469 snaps and allowed just five sacks on 948 pass-blocking attempts, per Pro Football Focus. In 2025, Seaton garnered second-team All-Big 12 recognition while allowing zero sacks in nine games and recording just seven quarterback pressures over 328 pass-blocking snaps. Coming out of IMG Academy in Florida, he was the No. 1 offensive tackle in his high school class and the No. 13 overall prospect nationally in 2024.

Seaton visited LSU earlier this week, choosing the Tigers over Miami, Oregon, and Mississippi State. In addition to Kiffin, he also met with Ducks head coach Dan Lanning in Atlanta during the recruitment process. With his commitment, LSU now boasts three of the top five players in the portal, all ranked No. 1 at their respective positions, including quarterback Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen (Ole Miss).

Leavitt, ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 player in the portal, will lead the offense, with USC transfer Husan Longstreet serving as a backup. Umanmielen, who led Ole Miss in tackles for loss (13) and sacks (nine) this past season, brings proven pass-rushing ability to the Tigers' defensive front.

LSU has added 41 players in January alone, including four running backs, nine wide receivers, eight offensive linemen, and three new quarterbacks. The class carries an adjusted NIL value of $6 million, according to On3. Seaton alone was projected to command between $2 million and $4 million annually, with Leavitt seeking $4–5 million, according to FOX 8's Garland Gillen. Umanmielen's transfer cost $500,000 in buyout fees, with a projected $1 million annual salary.

Seaton becomes the latest luminary in Kiffin’s transfer haul, following Boise State defensive back Ty Benefield and Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown. Renowned for orchestrating the acquisition of exemplary talent at every position, Kiffin has earned the moniker “Portal King,” with his first LSU portal class reigning No. 1 nationally by 247Sports for three straight weeks.