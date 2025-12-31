The Ole Miss-LSU saga seems far from over.

When Lane Kiffin bolted from Oxford for Baton Rouge a month ago, he brought with him multiple assistant coaches, who were allowed to continue on with the Rebels' College Football Playoff (CFP) run. But that hasn't stopped the suspicion of tampering; in fact, it might have enabled it.

“It’s unfortunate what has been going on with our players and their former head coach and staff,” said Walker Jones, the school’s NIL collective director, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. “Having to deal with the pressure of making future decisions while trying to prepare for a playoff run is not a sustainable model.

“Yes, does a bad calendar and lack of true oversight hurt? Of course. But so does poor character and lack of respect for your former employer and players. That being said, we are prepared and effectively dealing with this first-of-its-kind, complicated situation.”

The situation is so complicated that an Ole Miss administrative assistant, according to Dellenger, half-joked, “We got to get the FBI in here to bug the phones.”

Still, it's not stopping the Rebels from reaching for greatness. At 12-1, Ole Miss is having one of the very best seasons in program history, and with a dominant, 41-10 victory over Tulane in the first round of the CFP, the Rebels are two wins away from reaching the national championship.

On Thursday, Ole Miss encounters Georgia in a rematch of the Rebels' only loss this season; on Oct. 18, the Bulldogs overcame a 35-26 fourth-quarter lead to beat the Rebels 43-35, which helped UGA rebound from an earlier loss to Alabama and win the SEC. The winner of Ole Miss-Georgia will play either second-seeded Ohio State or No. 10 Miami in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Kiffin, who signed an extremely lucrative, long-term contract with LSU, is waiting — for both his coaches and potentially several players to come his way when the season is over.