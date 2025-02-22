With the four-day 2025 NFL Scouting Combine set to begin Feb. 27, Marshall football's Mike Green could be a name multiple teams have their eye on. After an impressive first day of practice at the Senior Bowl, Green withdrew his name from the rest of the festivities, as he had one goal on his mind: To be as prepared as possible for the 2025 NFL Draft as possible. And considering he's a likely first-round prospect, Green is expected to turn heads at the combine, per Marshall's head football coach Charles Huff in an article by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

” ‘He’ll test phenomenal,' Huff told me this month. ‘He was probably playing at 240, 245 last season. He came in this summer and said, ‘What do I need to do to make it to the league?’ I said, ‘You need to put on a little weight.’ He went out, paid out of his own pocket and bought his own meal prep.

” ‘He started eating right and ended up putting on 10 pounds, got to about 245 by the end of the summer. End of season was around 240, 242. I think he’ll run in the 4.5s, but his 10 is gonna be ridiculous. He’s got an unbelievable get-off. What he did at the Senior Bowl, I watched every day at practice. He’s stronger than you think, and he’s so explosive. His explosiveness is gonna be his equalizer.' ”

Not only does Marshall's head football coach think Green will test well at the combine, but he had quite the comparison for his former edge rusher.

“Green reminds [Charles Huff] a lot of former Alabama star Will Anderson, who Huff was around when he was a Bama assistant, adding that Green might not be as powerful but is probably more athletic,” Feldman wrote.

Although Green might not have the same strength as the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, his former football coach at Marshall sees similarities between him and Anderson.

For those unaware, Anderson was the No. 3 overall pick in 2023, making this comparison notable for Green who's been mocked to the Chicago Bears.

With a strong performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine — and performing well in pre-draft interviews with teams interested in selecting him — Marshall's Mike Green could be a gem in the 2025 NFL Draft.