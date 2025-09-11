True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has now played in two games for the Michigan football team, and he has shown a lot of promise. Underwood led the Wolverines to a win in Week 1 against New Mexico with an impressive performance, but the offense sputtered in a Week 2 loss at Oklahoma. The offensive issues were not on Underwood, however. Anyone who has watched him play so far this year can tell that he is a special talent.

On3's Pete Nakos was able to catch up with an anonymous assistant coach who works for a team that played Michigan already this season. He was incredibly impressed with what he saw.

“Bryce is the real deal,” the coach said. “He can throw it as well as any freshman that I’ve seen. Would have liked to see what he can do running it, maybe they didn’t want to do that against us.”

Underwood's ability to run the football was brought up by the coach, and it has also been a big topic of discussion among the Michigan fan base. Wolverines fans were expecting that part of Underwood's game to be showcased against Oklahoma, but it was not.

We know that Underwood can run the football because he has tremendous size and athleticism, and he did it all the time in high school. The Michigan coaching staff seems to be concerned about a potential injury, but that's just part of football. When they start using Underwood in the run game, his full potential will be unlocked.

Bryce Underwood hasn't shown off his legs yet, but he is still clearly impressing with his arm. He was able to connect with his receivers for a few big plays through the air on Saturday against Oklahoma, and Michigan football fans want to see more of that down the road.

Up next for Underwood and Michigan is Central Michigan. The Wolverines and Chippewas will kick off at noon ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and the game will be airing on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines are currently favored by 27.5 points.