The Golden State Warriors released updated injury information ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green both listed as questionable. The team enters the contest at 11–12 as it looks to close a three-game East Coast road trip that continues to present significant availability challenges.

According to the Warriors’ Saturday morning report, Butler is questionable due to left knee injury management, while Green carries a questionable designation with a right midfoot sprain. Their statuses remain the primary focus as Golden State attempts to stabilize its rotation during a stretch defined by mounting health concerns.

Butler, in his first full season with Golden State, has been one of the team’s most reliable contributors through the opening quarter of the year. The 36-year-old is averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals while logging 30.9 minutes per game across 20 appearances. He has been highly efficient, shooting 51.9% from the field, 43.9% from three and 85.7% from the free-throw line. His most recent performance came Tuesday in a 124–112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he totaled six points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes before being limited by knee discomfort.

Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green’s injury status looms large as Warriors face Cavaliers

Green, 35, continues to manage recurring right foot issues that resurfaced Thursday in the team’s 99–98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The forward is averaging eight points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 33.3% from deep across 20 games. Green exited Thursday’s contest after re-aggravating the foot injury in the second quarter and did not return. The team later confirmed he underwent imaging, prompting the questionable designation heading into Saturday’s matchup.

The potential absence of one or both veterans would add further strain to a Warriors roster already dealing with injuries to major contributors. Golden State has been navigating inconsistent availability throughout the season, and the team’s recent stretch of close games has underscored the importance of maintaining lineup stability.

Saturday’s meeting with the Cavaliers, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, marks the second stop of Golden State’s back-to-back set. The Warriors will travel to Chicago next, where they face the Bulls (9–13) on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Following the road trip, Golden State returns home briefly before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (14–8) next Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET, also on NBA TV.

Gametime decisions for Butler and Green are expected to play a significant role in determining Golden State’s approach and rotation against a Cavaliers team that has performed well early in the season.