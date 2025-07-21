College sports programs around the nation are jockeying for position to be in bigger and better conferences. The Memphis Tigers are one of the latest teams seeking a conference move, as the program seemingly wants out of the AAC. However, reports indicate that, despite offering $200 million, the Big 12 Conference rejected the university.

Reports indicate that the Big 12 is not interested in acquiring Memphis, for now at least, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. The school was essentially trying to buy its way into the conference, but that plan is seemingly not working.

“Memphis has proposed to the Big 12 a lucrative membership proposal — a serious enough endeavor that league presidents met Monday to discuss the offer — but the proposition is not believed to have the necessary support, for now.

“The proposal from Memphis — one of the most aggressive membership propositions in college athletics history — features hundreds of millions of dollars in sponsorship commitments to the Big 12 from UM-affiliated corporate partners, as well as the school eschewing revenue distribution from the league for at least five years.”

The Big 12's decision to turn down Memphis also has the conference refusing $250 million in sponsorship money, per Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports. So, for now, the Tigers' sports programs will remain in the AAC.

“Big 12 ‘not interested' in adding Memphis despite school offering $250 million in sponsorship to the league, sources told On3 Sports. Memphis was trying to buy way into Big 12. Yahoo 1st reported Memphis trying to get Big 12 invite.”

Just because Memphis was turned down by the Big 12 now doesn't mean that the university will never join the conference. The Tigers seem motivated to jump ship into one of the four major leagues in college sports. So, it should be expected that the program continues attempting one of the top conferences in the coming years.

Until then, Memphis will likely play the 2025-26 sports year in the AAC. Last season, the football program finished with an 11-2 record and finished fourth in the conference.