The 2025 Miami football team has talent and is ready to compete for an ACC and national championship. The key is Carson Beck, and they paid a heavy price to bring him over from Georgia out of the transfer portal. Beck was once seen as one of the best quarterbacks in college football and a top NFL Draft pick, but his stock stumbled, so his chance at Miami could be a bounce-back for that.

Former Michigan tight end and current college football analyst Jake Butt recently said, when talking to Covers.com about the upcoming college football season, that he is not buying the hype around Carson Beck and said that he would fire his general manager if he were the owner of a team that drafted Carson Beck in the first round.

Butt said, “If I were the owner of an NFL team and the GM selected Carson Beck in the first round, he would be fired.”

The critique is harsh, but his struggles from last season have stayed with people because the year before, the Bulldogs had a loaded offense thanks to Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers. After Beck took a step back, doubts crept in about his potential in the NFL Draft.

Carson Beck had 3,485 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 64.7% completion percentage. The talent is there, but he played hero ball a lot last year. This season for the Miami football program, he wants to simplify things as much as possible.

“It’s another opportunity to go compete, another opportunity to go have fun and enjoy playing with my brothers, playing with my teammates, and ultimately, getting to show what we’re capable of finally,” Beck said. “That’s what I’m really excited for, is finally having the chance and opportunity to play with these guys. We’ve been working hard this offseason for these opportunities, and that’s what we do it for.”

It is also worth noting that Beck had to get elbow surgery, which led to his decision in January to bypass the NFL Draft and transfer from Georgia. He spent spring practice not doing much while he recovered. He was cleared to throw during the summer and spent the past month building more chemistry with his teammates.