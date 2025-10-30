The Toronto Blue Jays jumped out to an early lead, beginning Game 5 with back-to-back home runs off Blake Snell. Rookie starter Trey Yesavage dominated for Toronto, holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run in seven sublime innings. And the Blue Jays are now one win away from a World Series championship after taking two of three games in LA.

The Dodgers made lineup changes prior to Game 5 to spark their suddenly slumping offense. But Dave Roberts’ tweaks didn’t make an impact as Los Angeles was held to one run on four hits.

Still, Freddie Freeman is confident that this Dodgers team can win the World Series despite trailing Toronto 3-2. The veteran first baseman reminded reporters that LA fought its way out of a similar situation. “We faced this last year. We were down 2-1 to the Padres and won two games in a row. So, we can do it again,” Freeman said, per SportsNet LA.

Freddie Freeman knows the Dodgers can rally in Game 6

San Diego took a 2-1 lead in the 2024 NLDS and was just a win away from advancing to the Championship Series. But the Dodgers battled back, taking the final two games of the best-of-five series. This year’s Dodgers team has the talent and veteran leadership to mount a comeback as well.

But first Los Angeles needs to snap out of its funk. Yesavage was brilliant in Game 5, breaking a rookie World Series strikeout record. The first-year righty allowed one run on three hits while fanning 12 batters in seven innings. Yesavage didn’t issue a single walk. And the only run he gave up was a Kike Hernandez solo shot in the third inning.

“It was a 180 on his command from the first game. He had everything working tonight. But, again, we still gotta put some runs on the board and do a better job. And we just haven’t done that for about two and a half games,” Freeman acknowledged.

While Yesavage shined, Blake Snell tossed his second straight dud. The two-time Cy Young winner gave up five runs on six hits and four walks in 6.2 innings.

The series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound, hoping to keep the Dodgers’ season alive.

“We all know what we’re capable of and we haven’t done it for two games. So, maybe the day off will cool them down over there and will reignite us,” Freeman offered.