Week 9 of the College Football season saw five different teams ranked in the AP Top 25 fall, while others nearly found themselves upset. Still, six teams remain undefeated, and all are in this week's Top 25 Power Rankings. With some teams struggling, there has been some movement in the College Football Top 25 Power Rankings.

1. Ohio State

Ohio State had the week off in Week 9. The team remains undefeated at 7-0 and 4-0 in conference play. Week 10 was expected to be a massive game at home facing Penn State, but Penn State has failed to meet expectations. Interim coach Terry Smith knows his Nittany Lions are major underdogs, but his team will be looking to upset the top team in the nation.

2. Indiana

Indiana jumps up to No. 2 in the power rankings after another dominating performance. The Indiana moved to 8-0 after dominating UCLA, 56-6. Head coach Curt Cignetti had said they were approaching UCLA as a 3-0 team, not one that started 0-4. Indiana treated them like it was a 0-7 opponent. The Hooisers opened up a 35-3 lead heading into the halftime break, and continued to build the lead in the second half. Indiana will hit the road in Week 10, facing Maryland.

3. Texas A&M

Texas A&M is also one of the six undefeated teams remaining. The Aggies are 8-0 for the first time since 1992. It was a tight first half against LSU, with LSU leading 18-14 heading into the halftime break. Texas A&M scored on its first drive of the second half, then returned a punt for a touchdown. They put up 35 points in the second half until LSU answered with just 59 seconds left, as Texas A&M won the game 49-25. They will be off in Week 10 before visiting Missouri in Week 11.

4. Alabama

The Crimson Tide survived in Week 9 to move to 7-1 on the season. Alabama faced South Carolina, and with the help of a first-quarter pick-six, led 14-6 going into the halftime break. South Carolina took the lead in the third quarter and then scored in the fourth to make it 22-14. Alabama drove the field, scored, and hit the two-point conversion to tie the game with just 2:16 left. South Carolina had the ball with the chance to pull the upset, but a LaNorris Sellers fumble led to Alabama getting the ball back. They would score and win the game 29-22. Alabama will be off in Week 10 before facing LSU in Week 11.

5. Georgia

Georgia remained at 6-1 on the season after being off in Week 9. The team still has some difficult games in front of them. They have games against Texas and Georgia Tech on the horizon. The Bulldogs head to Jacksonville in Week 10 for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, as Georgia faces Florida.

6. Ole Miss

Brent Venables claims Oklahoma had the better team on Saturday. The scoreboard against Ole Miss said otherwise. The Rebels led most of the game, holding the 22-10 lead going into the halftime break agaisnt Oklahoma. The Sooners made the comeback and led by one going into the fourth quarter. Still, Ole Miss would dominate the fourth, not allowing Oklahoma to score, while adding nine points of their own on the way to a 34-26 victory. Ole Miss hosts South Carolina in Week 10.

7. Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets are the fourth of the six undefeated teams in the Power Rankings. Georgia Tech is now 8-0 for the first time since 1966. Georgia Tech started slightly slowly against Syracuse, with just three points in the first quarter. It would not remain slow. Georgia Tech dominated the rest of the game on the way to a 41-16 victory. They now have the inside track to an ACC title game berth. In Week 10, they will visit North Carolina State.

8. Vanderbilt

The Commodores keep finding ways to win games and have moved to 7-1 on the year. Last week, they faced No. 15 Missouri, and it was a tight game. After trading field goals in the second quarter, Vanderbilt finally hit the big play. Makhilyn Young ran the ball 80 yards for a touchdown to give the Dores the lead in the third quarter. Missouri would tie the game, but with 1:52 left in the contest, Diego Pavia scored on the ground, and Vanderbilt defeated Missouri 17-10. Vanderbilt hits the road in Week 10 to face Texas.

9. Oregon

Oregon struggled in Week 9 against Wisconsin. They led 7-0 at the end of the first half, and managed just 21 points against a bad Wisconsin defense. Still, they took the 21-7 victory over the Badgers. Oregon also saw quarterback Dante Moore leave the game with an injury. The Ducks now have a week off to get Moore healthy before visiting Iowa in Week 11.

10. BYU

BYU has moved to 8-0 after a 41-27 win over Iowa State. After being down at halftime, the Cougars made the comeback and dominated the second half. It was capped off by a Faletau Satuala pick-six last in the fourth quarter, giving BYU the two-score advantage. BYU has the week off as it prepares for its toughest test of the year, a road trip against Texas Tech in Week 11.

11. Miami

Miami has rebounded from its only loss of the season, defeating Stanford 42-7. It was a slow start, as the Hurricanes were down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, and tied at seven at the halftime break. Miami took off from there. They scored touchdowns on five of their six second-half drives, while also forcing two turnovers on the way to the victory. Miami faces SMU on the road in Week 10.

12. Notre Dame

Notre Dame clocks in as the top two-loss team in the Power Rankings. After starting 0-2, the Fighting Irish have run off five straight wins. They had the week off last weekend and will hit the road to face Boston College in Week 10.

13. Texas Tech

Texas Tech needed the help of a third-string quarterback to win in Week 9. With Behren Morton out, and Will Hammond going down with an injury against Oklahoma State, Mitch Griffis stepped up to lead the Red Raiders to a 42-0 victory. Morton is expected to return to action in Week 10, as Texas Tech visits Kansas State.

14. Tennessee

Tennessee has rebounded from its second loss of the season, as it defeated Kentucky 56-34. Joey Aguilar threw for 396 yards and three scores in the game. Still, the defense showed some weakness, allowing Cutter Boley to throw for 330 yards and five touchdowns. Tennessee returns home in Week 10, hosting Oklahoma.

15. Virginia

Virginia nearly took their first conference loss of the season. The Cavaliers visited North Carolina in Week 9. The game was tight throughout, with the two teams tied at 10 at the end of the first half. Virginia had a chance to score in the third quarter, but went for it on the UNC one-yard line, failing to score and turning the ball over on downs. From there, it was a slew of interceptions and punts, leading to overtime. Virginia got the ball first and scored. UNC answered and went for two. The UNC attempt failed, and Virginia survived 17-16. Virginia visits California in Week 10.

16. Cincinnati

The Bearcats are quietly having a successful campaign, and just notched their seventh win of the year, beating Baylor 41-20. Cincinnati had a 24-0 lead, but let Baylor back into the game late, leading just 27-20 in the fourth. Still, Brendan Sorsby would account for two fourth-quarter touchdowns on the way to the win. Cincinnati visits Utah in Week 10.

17. Louisville

Louisville jumps up into the Power Rankings in a big way after another win. A week after upsetting Miami, Louisville took care of business against Boston College 38-24. The lone loss of the season is still just the overtime loss to Virginia. The Cardinals hit the road in Week 10 to face Virginia Tech.

18. Navy

Navy is the last of the undefeated teams in the Power Rankings. The team is not getting much respect from voters, though, still sitting in the others receiving votes category. Last week, it was a 42-32 victory over FAU. The Midshipmen will get more respect with a win this week, as they visit a high-powered North Texas squad in Week 10.

19. Missouri

Missouri drops in the rankings after its second loss in three games, falling to Vanderbilt on the road. The defense played well, allowing just 17 points, but the offense could not put together enough momentum as they fell 17-10. It is an off week for Mizzou before they host Texas A&M in Week 11.

20. Michigan

Michigan is quietly working its way back into playoff contention. They would need help and a win over Ohio State, but they did defeat Michigan State 31-20 as Justice Haynes and Bryce Underwood dominated on the ground. The Wolverines return home in Week 10 to host Purdue.

21. Tulane

Tulane is coming off a hard-fought victory in Week 9, beating Army 24-17. They still have just one loss on the year, falling to Ole Miss on the road. They will play on Thursday in Week 10, facing UTSA on the road. That will give them extra rest heading into a massive game with Memphis in Week 11 on the road.

22. Oklahoma

John Mateer was better this week against Ole Miss, but still was not great. He passed for 223 yards and a touchdown, but Oklahoma had trouble with the Ole Miss defense, falling 34-26. This dropped Oklahoma to 6-2 on the season. They have a tough road ahead as well, as they visit Tennessee in Week 10.

23. Utah

Utah jumps into the Power Rankings after stomping Colorado. It was a 53-7 victory over the Buffs, marking a rebound from their loss to BYU. The Utes have a difficult test at home in Week 10, as they host Cincinnati.

24. Memphis

Memphis needed to come back from an embarrassing loss to UAB the week prior when facing South Florida. They did just that. The Tigers were down 31-17 heading into the fourth quarter, but a touchdown with just 1:07 left in the game gave Memphis the 34-31 victory over the Bulls. They visit Rice on Friday night in Week 10.

25. Texas

Texas is in trouble. Arch Manning is hurt. Steve Sarkisian may be looking at the NFL. They also needed overtime to survive Mississippi State. Now, they have to host Vanderbilt in Week 10. A loss will end their stay in the Top 25.

Just Missed: USC, Washington, South Florida