Last season, Miami football just missed out on the College Football Playoff despite a very good season and a high-flying offense led by Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward. Now, however, Mario Cristobal and his staff are tasked with replacing Ward's historic production in the offense in 2025.

They quickly selected the man who has to fill Ward's shoes this offseason. That will be Carson Beck, the former Georgia starter who was one of the top available quarterbacks in the transfer portal after his exit from Athens. Beck experienced an early end to his 2024 campaign after he injured his elbow in the SEC Championship Game against Texas.

Beck missed Georgia's College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame at the Sugar Bowl and eventually had surgery on his injured elbow. However, the Hurricanes got good news on their new quarterback's status on Tuesday. Cristobal said that Beck is ready to go after missing the spring while recovering, according to Dan Morrison of On3 Sports.

“Now, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has shared a positive injury update on Carson Beck during an appearance on the Joe Rose Show,” Morrison wrote. “The veteran quarterback has been cleared and is ‘full go.' Beck has, apparently, been basically full go since a couple of weeks after spring practice ended.”

Beck will be disappointed overall in the results he achieved in his two seasons as the Georgia starter, as the Bulldogs missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2023 before the Jacksonville native couldn't take the field for the CFP in 2024. However, he won a pair of national titles as a backup to Stetson Bennett and put up some big numbers in his two seasons as the starter under Kirby Smart.

In 2023, Beck led the SEC in passing yards with 3,941. For his career, he has thrown 58 touchdowns to 20 interceptions in 39 total appearances.

Replicating the production that Ward reached last season will be nearly impossible for Beck, or any other quarterback, to do, but Miami needs the best version of him in order to contend for the ACC title again.

The former Georgia starter will also be looking to rebuild his NFL Draft stock after coming into last season as a projected first-round pick, but falling out of that range thanks to his inconsistent play and the injury. However, he has the talent to climb back into that conversation with a big year in 2025.