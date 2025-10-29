Right now, rumors are circulating that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is looking elsewhere after this season. Among the schools being floated around are LSU and Florida.

On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt made the case that Kiffin will likely end up at LSU next season, per The Herd with w/Colin Cowherd.

“If I had to bet, Lane Kiffin is your next coach at LSU.”

Currently, Ole Miss is 7-1 overall and is 4-1 in the SEC. Meanwhile, LSU is 5-3 and has a 2-3 conference record.

Klatt isn't the only prominent college football analyst to say that Kiffin will head down to Louisiana to coach the Tigers. Recently, Paul Feinbaum made the exact prediction.

Since 2020, Kiffin has been the head coach at Ole Miss. Along the way, he has led the Rebels to two 10-win seasons (2021, 2023) and an 11-win season in 2023. Plus, Kiffin and company have participated in five bowl games and won three. Plus, the Rebels played in the two New Year's Six games.

Additionally, Ole Miss under Kiffin has compiled a 27-3 home record since 2021. If that wasn't enough, he has become the fastest coach in program history to reach 40 career wins.

How would Lane Kiffin fare at LSU?

Several benefits and trade-offs would follow Kiffin if he were to take the reins at LSU.

For instance, he would be in charge of one of the most storied college football programs in recent memory. Plus, they have an abundance of resources and excel in the transfer portal.

Not to mention, LSU has one of the most passionate fan bases in all of college football.

However, Kiffin has built a name for himself at Ole Miss and has a proven track record of success. Then there is the enormous pressure that inevitably comes with coaching a high-profile program such as LSU.