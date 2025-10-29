The University of Miami football program made a major recruiting statement this week by flipping 4-star wide receiver Milan Parris from the Iowa State Cyclones, adding to what’s quickly becoming one of the top receiver hauls in the 2026 class. The move elevated the Hurricanes’ 2026 recruiting class to No. 1 in the ACC and No. 12 nationally, according to 247Sports.

The announcement went viral Tuesday night when On3’s Hayes Fawcett posted the commitment edit on X (formerly known as Twitter). The post featured Parris posing in full Hurricanes gear with a quote regarding his decision to flip back to the Miami football program.

“Thanks to my family, coaches and teammates for helping me get to this point, Go Canes🙌🏽”

Parris had previously committed to Iowa State in January, where he would have been the highest-rated receiver in program history. But after a massive senior-year breakout and official visits to Oregon, Oklahoma, and Miami, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound target changed course.

The commitment gives Hurricanes receivers coach Kevin Beard his fourth Rivals300 wideout, tying Ohio State for the most in the nation. The Hurricanes recruiting class now includes Vance Spafford (flipped from Georgia), Somourian Wingo, and Tyran Evans. At 6-1 overall and bowl-eligible, the Hurricanes are seeing their on-field success translate directly to recruiting wins.

According to Rivals and 247, Parris ranks No. 23 among all wide receivers and is projected as a top-200 overall prospect. His blend of size, leaping ability, and deep-threat speed adds another layer to an already stacked WR room.

The flip was perfectly timed—dropping just hours after the team’s 42-7 win over the Stanford Cardinal. Fans and recruiting analysts quickly labeled it a major victory over programs like Oregon and Oklahoma, both of whom were in the final mix. Despite that momentum, Miami dropped from No. 2 in the national rankings following a 24-21 home loss to unranked Louisville in Week 8. Quarterback Carson Beck struggled, throwing four interceptions, including one in field goal range late in the fourth quarter.

The edit from Fawcett, featuring a message from the Ohio native and 2026 commit, quickly made the rounds across Miami football circles, racking up over 67,000 views in less than a day on the platform.

With 2026 wide receiver prospects now firmly trending toward Coral Gables, the Hurricanes football program is surging on and off the field. This latest addition doesn’t just boost the class—it strengthens Miami’s push for a top-10 finish on Early Signing Day.