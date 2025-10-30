Hold on, the Toronto Blue Jays are going home.

Thanks in large part to Trey Yesavage's sensational performance, the Blue Jays are flying back home to Rogers Centre with a 3-2 lead in their 2025 World Series matchup against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yesavage put on a historic showing on the mound to humble the Dodgers' MVP-laden batting order, as the 22-year-old right-handed pitcher gave up just an earned run on three hits while racking up 12 strikeouts on 104 pitches through seven innings of memorable work for the Blue Jays, who came away with a 6-1 victory.

Ohtani couldn't do anything against Toronto's pitching, with the reigning National League Most Valuable Player going hitless on four at-bats while striking out once. His strikeout in the third inning against Yesavage was perfectly captured in a photo that was also shared by rap superstar Drake via Instagram Stories (h/t Jomboy Media).

Just to add more salt into the Dodgers' wound, Drake captioned his post with “Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol.”

Drake going crazy with the trash talk tonight https://t.co/E0mVKn3Aax pic.twitter.com/WQ9v2m7jxT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 30, 2025

In his final at-bat of the contest, Ohtani made contact with Blue Jays reliever Seranthony Dominguez's splitter, but grounded out to end the frame.

Article Continues Below

Apart from Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman also had their MVP bats silenced .

Betts went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, while Freeman, who was the Dodgers' hero in the epic Game 3, struck out in all of his Game 5 at-bats.

As a team, the Dodgers were 4-for-30 with 15 strikeouts at the hands of Yesavage and the Blue Jays' pitching staff.

Toronto set the tone in Game 5 early — very early.

Davis Schneider kicked things off with a solo home run off Dodger starter Blake Snell in the first inning to put Toronto on the board with a 1-0 lead. That was followed by another solo blast by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for a 2-0 Blue Jays advantage. Kike Hernandez trimmed the Dodgers' deficit in half with a home run in the third frame, but it was all Blue Jays the rest of the way, as Toronto scored the game's next four runs.

The Blue Jays can claim the 2025 World Series crown as soon as this Friday, when the action resumes for Game 6 at Rogers Centre.