The LSU Tigers football team is entering a new era of oversight and accountability following the firing of head coach Brian Kelly. Less than four seasons after his blockbuster move from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Tigers have not only moved on from the high-profile coach, but also made a major leadership change in how the next hire will be handled.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry confirmed that the university’s athletic director, Scott Woodward, will not oversee the upcoming LSU coaching search. The decision marks a striking shift for a department that has long operated with near-complete autonomy. It also reflects mounting frustration after multiple costly coaching buyouts that have left the Tigers football program under intense public scrutiny.

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter), Tiger Rag’s Glenn Guilbeau shared the news from Landry’s press conference, underscoring the political and financial weight of the decision.

“Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry just said at a press conference that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward will NOT be hiring LSU’s next football coach. It will be LSU’s Board of Supervisors.”

The report immediately sparked debate within the LSU fanbase, players, and assistant coaches about who will ultimately lead the selection process. Kelly’s 10-year, $95 million contract, paired with an estimated $52 million buyout, made his dismissal the second largest in college football history. The only higher figure belongs to Jimbo Fisher’s buyout at Texas A&M. Combined with the $17 million still owed to Ed Orgeron, it cemented Woodward as the athletic director responsible for two of the three biggest buyouts the sport has ever seen.

Kelly’s tenure brought early success, including an SEC West Division title in 2022 and the development of Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. However, his failure to capture an SEC Championship or national title, coupled with the growing perception that the program had lost its identity and financial discipline, ultimately led to his dismissal in Baton Rouge.

Now, as LSU football resets, the Board of Supervisors and Landry’s office will reportedly take control of hiring the next head coach. The move signals a clear message to Tiger fans and boosters alike—accountability, not autonomy, will define the next chapter of LSU football in the Bayou.