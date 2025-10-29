It's abundantly clear that two of the biggest college football programs in the country want to be in the Lane Kiffin business.

After respectively firing Brian Kelly and Billy Napier, LSU and Florida are in search of a new head football coach. And both, according to reports, have a keen interest in plucking Kiffin out of Oxford, Mississippi — if that's possible.

While Ole Miss lacks the historic success of their SEC foes, the Rebels are in the midst of a renaissance, one that has Ole Miss at its best since the days of Johnny Vaught, and notably outpacing the Tigers and Gators. With Kiffin at the helm, the Rebs are 51-19 overall and 29-17 in the SEC, and depending on how the next month or so goes, they could be celebrating their first SEC title game and College Football Playoffs berths.

In addition to the on-field success, Ole Miss boasts a loyal and deep-pocketed booster network, which has helped make Kiffin among the highest-paid coaches in the nation and his program a formidable contender in terms of NIL cash.

For those reasons, it could be a tough fight for either Florida or LSU to lure Kiffin to either the Swamp or Death Valley.

“The Gators, Tigers and Rebels are headed toward a three-way battle for Kiffin. And that comes with Ole Miss being favored in every remaining game and on track to make their first College Football Playoff appearance. That makes for an unclear timeline for when Kiffin could be available. Meanwhile, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter is working on a new contract to keep Kiffin in Oxford,” On3's Pete Nakos wrote.

“Kiffin clearly has not made a decision yet about his future with his focus on the Rebels. Kiffin is Florida’s first choice. That’s no secret. Ole Miss is also in a financial position to match whatever another suitor will throw at Kiffin, as On3’s Andy Staples wrote over the weekend.”

How much it would take to either keep or take Kiffin remains to be seen; unsubstantiated rumors indicated that Florida offered Kiffin $13.5 million per year, which would be slightly more than what Georgia's Kirby Smart makes as the highest-paid coach in the country. Even if it's not true, Kiffin is certainly due for a pay raise, assuming the Rebels do not collapse down the stretch.

At $9 million per year, Kiffin is tied for the eighth-highest salary of any coach, according to USA Today (excluding now-fired Kelly). With a raise, Kiffin would likely leapfrog at least North Carolina's Bill Belichick, who is making more than $10 million.

Still, there is probably quite a bit of work to do before Kiffin can sign a new, extraordinarily lucrative contract — wherever and with whomever it may be.

Ole Miss hosts South Carolina this weekend as part of a three-game homestand. Next Saturday, the Rebels play FCS The Citadel, and on Nov. 15, they host Florida. As is tradition, Ole Miss finishes the regular season vs. archrival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

At 4-1 in conference, Ole Miss will need some help over the final five weeks of the season to make it to the conference championship game, but winning out would all but guarantee the currently seventh-ranked Rebels a spot in the 12-team CFP.