Five different Big Ten teams bring winning streaks in tow into Week 10. That includes Ohio State, which gets a Penn State team undergoing new leadership. Meanwhile, which teams make the biggest jump from the Week 9 power rankings?

1. Ohio State (-)

The Buckeyes will likely play with a heavy heart amid the sudden passing of school legend Nick Mangold. Emotions are additionally going to run high for Ryan Day — as he faces former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for the first time Saturday.

2. Indiana (-)

The Hoosiers blew out a suddenly surging UCLA team Saturday. Curt Cignetti and IU gain a huge boost with Aiden Fisher returning to the defense ahead of the Maryland contest.

3. Oregon (-)

Oregon and Dan Lanning have a new distraction surfacing: The head coach's name getting linked to the LSU opening. The Ducks can rest this Saturday before facing the No. 4 here.

4. Iowa (-)

Kirk Ferentz has won a hefty amount of big games for the Hawkeyes. But a takedown of Oregon on Nov. 8 will get fans rushing the field like never before.

5. Michigan (-)

Wolverines have won two in a row since the USC debacle. And they beat Michigan State with Bryce Underwood settling for just 86 passing yards.

6. Nebraska (-)

The Cornhuskers and Matt Rhule can deliver a massive statement by knocking off USC in Lincoln Saturday. Which in turn could give Penn State or other major openings more leverage to pursue Rhule.

7. Washington (+2)

Demond Williams Jr. looks like the guy moving forward at QB. He's fresh off shredding Illinois with four touchdowns — and gaining a first down on a 3rd-and-18.

8. USC (-1)

Either Lincoln Riley will keep the critics silent by beating Nebraska, or reignite them if they lose. No in between here.

9. Minnesota (-1)

Iowa smashed the Golden Gophers hard on Saturday. Fortunately for P.J. Fleck and company the schedule lightens from here (minus the road contest to No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 14).

10. Illinois (-)

The Illini has looked schizophrenic as of late with their two-game slide. Falling to Rutgers Saturday will cause fans to turn on Bret Bielema.

11. Northwestern (-)

Article Continues Below

David Braun will produce his second bowl team in three seasons by stunning USC on Nov. 7 out west. His defense hasn't allowed 30 points or higher since the Sept. 13 to Oregon.

12. UCLA (-)

The 3-5 Bruins don't drop off despite the massive beatdown they endured in Bloomington. Three of their next four games are in the L.A. region — but the one road trip is against Ohio State.

13. Maryland (-)

The Terrapins had two weeks to shed the road loss to UCLA. But Maryland faces a potential fourth straight loss with Indiana next.

14. Rutgers (+2)

The Scarlet Knights can take advantage of a slumping Illini team this Saturday. They then get a sliding Maryland unit right after. Rutgers is suddenly smelling a three-game winning roll before facing No. 1 Ohio State.

15. Penn State (-1)

This version of Ohio State-Penn State lost its luster after James Franklin's firing. Now Brian Kelly to State College chatter has sparked online.

16. Michigan State (-1)

It went from promising under Jonathan Smith to down bad with Michigan State's five-game losing streak. Perhaps Smith may entertain a return to Corvallis if this doesn't turn around?

17. Purdue (-)

Barry Odom will need some patience here. He hasn't replicated his previous success from UNLV with his first Boilermakers team losers of six straight.

18. Wisconsin (-)

How the mighty have fallen. Luke Fickell and the Badgers are facing a 2-10 finish — which could possibly end Fickell's Madison stay.