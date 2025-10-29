After starting the season ranked No. 1 in the country, Texas football has been a bit underwhelming this season. However, Steve Sarkisian and company are still sitting with just two losses and likely control their own destiny to get into the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

After a fairly light few weeks by the SEC's standards, in which the Longhorns had to scrape by in overtime against both Kentucky and Mississippi State, the schedule ramps up with a home test against No. 9 Vanderbilt. Coming into that game, the biggest story surrounding Texas is a concussion suffered by quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning suffered the injury late in the win over Mississippi State in Week 9 and left the game. Troy transfer Mattlew Caldwell came in for Manning and finished off the win, and he would be in line to start against Vanderbilt if Manning can't go. Thankfully for Texas, that looks like it may not be the case. Sarkisian said that Manning was back at practice on Wednesday, according to CJ Vogel of On Texas Football, which is a good sign for his availability on Saturday.

Manning being back at practice doesn't mean he is a 100% full go for Saturday's game just yet, as he has still not entirely cleared concussion protocol. However, it is a good sign that things are moving along quickly and he has a good chance to clear with two full days left before the game.

Star safety Michael Taaffe, who has been dealing with a thumb injury, was also at practice for the second-straight day on Wednesday. It is still unclear if he can return against Vanderbilt, but it would be a massive boost for the Longhorns defense if he is able to go.

Texas is currently 6-2 and on a three-game winning streak, but it will need to take its game up another notch if it wants to run the table and get into the CFP. Three of the Longhorns' four remaining games are against ranked teams, including a road trip to Athens to take on Georgia and a home date against undefeated Texas A&M in addition to the game against Vanderbilt.

Manning's health will be vital to this team's chances to win those games, especially after he has started to play much better in recent weeks. For now, it looks like he may be able to make it out there on Saturday.