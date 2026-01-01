Miami (FL) football fired off the final message of 2025 in beating Ohio State. Head coach Mario Cristobal let it be known at the Cotton Bowl that the Hurricanes are here.

And now staring at their first national title since the 2001 season.

Miami legends Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis clearly feel the new energy for “The U.” The Hurricanes even dealt with a confident Jeremiah Smith before the game who vowed he had something for Miami, plus would see Indiana again.

Smith went off with another 100-yard game. But Miami fires off the final message across the nation: Someone else will hoist the national title trophy on Jan. 19 — and it's time to realize why it's the ‘Canes.

Miami wins in the offensive trenches

Cristobal once needed to set the tone on the line of scrimmage when he had “The U” on his helmet. Fitting he's built his Miami teams from the trenches out.

His Hurricane teams feature guys he landed without needing the transfer portal. Left tackle Markell Bell was a Cristobal recruit via the junior college realm. Former three-star Matthew McCoy was a Hurricanes recruit out of high school. Everyone else except James Brockmeyer (Alabama) came the old fashion way on the recruiting trail. That includes potential top 10 draft pick at right tackle Francis Mauigoa.

They turned the ‘Canes into the Atlantic Coast Conference's No. 6 overall offense. But Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson leaned into their muscle in these playoffs.

Miami piled 175 rushing yards against Texas A&M, then 153 against a Buckeyes defensive line with four NFL talents. The ‘Canes front five have pulverized two fronts that was supposed to have the edge against them.

Miami also dominates in the other trenches

Hurricane legend Warren Sapp (who was in attendance) must be proud. Same with any other past “U” defensive line star.

The lone ACC representative brings the hottest pass rush into the CFP semifinals. This pass rush relentlessly has shredded offensive lines and dynamic quarterbacks.

Rueben Bain sets the tone as he's collected four sacks total in the last two games. Akheem Mesidor was even more terrorizing off his edge speed.

Akheem Mesidor and Keionte Scott are TERRORIZING Ohio State 🤕 pic.twitter.com/N4hMoX62Bf — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 1, 2026

The combo of Bain/Mesidor becomes pick your poison for offensive coordinators. But that's not all — as linebacker Wesley Bissainthe blows up blocking assignments too.

My goodness, Wesley Bissainthe went straight through Bo Jackson for Julian Sayin Miami defense has 5 sacks pic.twitter.com/S7EtiCwypF — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 1, 2026

Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman even created this big moment noted by David Lake of 247Sports. The first-season DC overloaded on the side of backup guard Gabe VanSickle by placing his best rushers (Bain and Mesidor) over him. Mesidor grabs the sack of Julian Sayin in the process.

Hetherman brings a creative and destructive scheme that two blue bloods struggled to figure out.

Miami still has a past champion on its side

Carson Beck endures piles of criticism, especially after losses to SMU and Louisville. He even threw an underwhelming 138 passing yards Wednesday.

He still gives Miami this edge: National championship game experience via Georgia. His head coach very much will lean into that side of Beck.

The ‘Canes, though, proved they don't need to rely on Beck's arm every game. Mark Fletcher Jr. plows through defenses with his front five creating lanes. CharMar Brown adds a change-of-pace option. Even prized freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney can handle handoffs.

Georgia/Ole Miss winner will attempt to put the ball into the hands of Beck. But his title-winning experience at one place hands Miami an upper hand here too.

Overall, you're looking at the hottest team in the nation — and one many once thought didn't belong in the playoff for failing to win its conference. But Miami just took down the defending national champion and an 11-win SEC team. And has Coral Gables envisioning the Hurricanes' glory years all over again.