Miami (FL) football last delivered consecutive top 10 NFL Draft picks in 2004 and 2005. Rueben Bain wrecked Ohio State to dethrone the defending national champions. And that masterclass should become enough to command high draft praise.

Top five chatter at that for the edge rusher.

Bain pummeled Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin for 1.5 sacks and brought a heavy dose of pressure. He even took on double teams and still pushed larger offensive linemen into the play.

Bain presents countless of reasons why NFL general managers and head coaches need to consider him the top edge rusher come April. But we're diving into the three main intangibles that turns him into a top five talent.

Miami's Rueben Bain controls the line

Defensive coordinators and head coaches preach winning in the trenches all the time.

Few answer the call better than Bain, though.

Mario Cristobal built his Hurricanes teams to dominate at the line of scrimmage. Bain sets the tone on the defensive side.

Bain dips his shoulders low enough to stress out offensive tackles and drive them backwards. He even took on a brief dual block but gets low enough to drive Austin Siereveld into the running play. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Siereveld is overpowered by Bain at the eight-second mark below.

Rueben Bain Jr. reps vs. Ohio State What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/qspWXl2z7L — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 2, 2026

He's the perfect trench tone setter off his low pad level. But that's not his only strength.

Bain runs with a hot motor for Miami

NFL teams wants their edge rushers with a high motor.

Bain ignites his the moment he's seen warming up pregame. Then keeps it revving until the three zeroes on the play clock hits the end of the fourth quarter.

The Cotton Bowl showed that Bain doesn't ease off on the gas pedal. He's in an attack mode for all four quarters.

Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman smartly moves Bain around too. The 6-foot-3, 273-pounder charges in a Wide-9 technique sometimes — which puts tackles in an awkward angle when countering him. Bain's massive hands and power finishes off the block attempt in obliterating fashion from there.

Bain's 19.5 career sacks at “The U” isn't by accident. His motor stays hot regardless if he's in Southern Humidity or playing indoors.

Bain raises his game another level when this happens

It's two things here.

Bain turns it up a notch when he or his team are called out. Texas A&M offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III learned that lesson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Zuhn didn't see Bain as a threat leading into the contest — only to watch Bain collect a season-best three sacks that game. Even Jeremiah Smith helped provoke Bain and the ‘Canes with his words…ultimately seeing the Buckeyes' end.

Here's also when Bain turns his game up another level: When it's a marquee showdown.

Bain went off on nationally-ranked Notre Dame in grabbing an interception and compiling six tackles. He grabbed six more tackles versus No. 18 South Florida. Bain then smoked Florida with seven tackles (and trolled the Gators afterward). And he's grabbed 5.5 sacks combined against three straight ranked teams.

Pro teams love talent who thrashes the critics. Or elevates when the lights are brightest. Bain pulls off both.

Is Bain No. 1 pick material? He'll draw some concerns over his size and the criticism that he benefits from the speed around him. But he surely plays like a top five talent. The Ohio State game is new proof for “Hurricane Bain.”