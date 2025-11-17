On Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, former Miami Hurricanes football star Bernie Kosar is getting a liver transplant, as the former Cleveland Browns quarterback revealed.

He took to social media to share the news. Kosar posted a video from the hospital before the operation. “We'll see you at 5 am,” Kosar said in the video.

Good news is in!!! We are set for 5 AM. Thank you all for the thoughts, prayers, and support — it truly means the world to me. U Matter. #UMatter #healthyhabits #renewingathleteslives pic.twitter.com/oaso6F4UlT — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Good news is in!!! We are set for 5 AM,” Kosar wrote in his caption. “Thank you all for the thoughts, prayers, and support — it truly means the world to me. U Matter.”

By now, Kosar should have had the liver transplant, or it should be in progress. Hopefully, everything goes well for the football icon.

Former Miami football and Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar's recent health issues

Article Continues Below

It has been a rocky journey for Kosar as of late. According to ESPN's report, he was set to get the liver transplant last weekend. However, it was delayed due to the donor's organ being infected.

Then, over the last week, Kosar has undergone five procedures to stop internal bleeding. So, it is great that he is finally getting the transplant.

In 2024, Kosar revealed that he had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver. Additionally, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Kosar was a star player at Miami from 1982 to 1984, and he would later play a dozen years in the NFL. He started his career with the Browns, playing for them from 1985 to 1993. He would then have stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins before calling it a career after the 1997 season.

While he didn't win a Super Bowl with the Browns, Kosar led them to three AFC Championship Games. They lost all three to the Denver Broncos, though.

Throughout his career, Kosar was a one-time Pro Bowler in 1987, and he won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys. He was also a National Champion during his collegiate career.