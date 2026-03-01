The New York Yankees have a crowded outfield situation as they prepare for the 2026 season. Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge will be in rightfield for the Yankees, while Trent Grisham will be in center and Cody Bellinger will be in leftfield. That means that youngsters Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones will have to bide their time and wait for their opportunities to contribute to the Yankees' season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones with the team's crowded outfield: “We all think very highly of both of those guys… a lot can happen between now and March 25th." MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/uJ5aL0laFF — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 28, 2026

However, manager Aaron Boone says the Yankees will be counting on both of those players quite a bit. “We all think very highly of both of those guys,” Boone said in an interview with the MLB Network. “Dominguez is a 22-year-old and he really had a nice season for us last year. Both of those guys are going to have a lot of impact for us this season. A lot can happen between now and March 25.”

The Yankees open the season March 25 on the road against the San Francisco Giants.

Dominguez played briefly with the Yankees in 2023 and '24, but he was a key contributor last season. He played in 123 games last season and he slashed .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs, 47 runs batted in and 23 stolen bases. He was primarily an outfielder but he also stood in as a designated hitter while Giancarlo Stanton was out with elbow problems.

The 24-year-old Jones is a potential power hitter as he is a huge man at 6-7 and 240 pounds. He has blasted 72 home runs in his minor league career and hopes to make a contribution for the Yankees this season.

Despite Boone's confidence in both players, it will be a challenge to get them in the lineup if the primary starters can stay healthy this season.