The Detroit Tigers have made their first big splash of the MLB free agency period. They extended the qualifying offer to Gleyber Torres, which he accepted. And with the Tarik Skubal rumors swirling, maybe some expected a bigger move. But the first multi-year Tigers signing is reliever Kyle Finnegan on a two-year contract.

“Free-agent reliever Kyle Finnegan closing in on agreement with Tigers, source tells [The Athletic],” Ken Rosenthal reported.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported, “Free-agent reliever Kyle Finnegan and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $19 million contract that can max out at $20 million, according to sources familiar with the deal.”

The Tigers pushed some chips in at the trade deadline, namely bringing in Finnegan and Charlie Morton. Finnegan posted a 1.50 ERA in 16 appearances after coming over from the Washington Nationals. Investing in pitching is going to be a storyline for Detroit this season, and Finnegan is the first one off the board.

The Tigers have lost in the American League Division Series in consecutive seasons. While those were their first playoff appearances in a decade, there is still room to grow. With Skubal hitting free agency after the 2026 season, the clock is ticking. Finnegan is a nice piece, but the fanbase wants more.

The Tigers have been connected to Alex Bregman for the past two offseasons, namely because of his connection to AJ Hinch. If they can bring in the former Houston Astro, that would make them a heavy favorite in the AL Central. But buying is not a guarantee in the Motor City this offseason.

There is a chance Skubal gets traded this offseason. It would be a blockbuster trade, even more so than the Garrett Crochet trade from last offseason. They have to build a contender around Skubal to try and win in 2026. Finnegan is a nice start, but more could be coming.