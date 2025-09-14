The Miami Hurricanes’ future is looking brighter than it has in years, and it is largely thanks to a group of young receivers making immediate contributions. Freshmen have stepped into starring roles for Miami and are quickly earning praise from teammates, coaches, and fans alike.

Seventeen-year-old Malachi Toney has been the consistent headline grabber through the first three games. Toney has topped 60 receiving yards each week while also handling punt return duties, giving Miami’s offense a versatile and dangerous weapon. But against South Florida, another freshman stole the spotlight.

Miami Hurricanes freshman wideout Joshua Moore broke out onto the scene

Wide receiver Joshua Moore delivered the kind of performance that can define the start of a college career. The 6-foot-4 Pembroke Pines native hauled in three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s 49-12 win inside Hard Rock Stadium. Both scores came in the first quarter, making Moore the first Hurricane freshman since Stacy Coley in 2013 to notch two first-quarter touchdown receptions.

Head coach Mario Cristobal praised Moore’s preparation and work ethic, saying his breakout was no surprise to the staff.

“He is gifted beyond measure. He works tirelessly, benefits from being around veterans like C.J. Daniels and Keelan Marion, and what you saw today is what we see in practice,” Cristobal said.

Quarterback Carson Beck was just as enthusiastic. With a wide grin, Beck recalled seeing Moore dominate in an early scrimmage.

He had like three touchdowns that day, and I knew right then he was going to help us this year. He’s been making ridiculous plays in practice, and now everyone else got to see it too,” Beck said.

Moore’s combination of size, speed, and contested catch ability gives Miami a red-zone mismatch and another downfield threat alongside Toney. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson now has an even deeper arsenal to work with, something that could prove pivotal when Miami faces tougher competition.

With Toney and Moore leading a talented group of underclassmen, Miami may have found the foundation of its passing game for years to come. If the early returns are any indication, the Hurricanes’ receiving corps is positioned to be one of the program’s strongest in recent memory.