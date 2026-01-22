Despite an ongoing lawsuit from Duke, Darian Mensah has officially entered the college football transfer portal. Should he be able to clear the allegations, Mensah has already been linked to Miami, where he is projected to be in the 2026 college football season.

The budding junior announced his surprise decision to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 16 despite being just one year into a two-year NIL contract he signed with Duke. He is now officially in the portal as of Thursday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, but remains unable to sign with another school until the lawsuit settles.

Should a judge clear him and allow him to sign elsewhere, Mensah is projected to land with Miami, Hummer reported. He announced his decision to enter the portal amid multiple rumors that the Hurricanes were interested in adding him to replace Carson Beck.

The 23-year-old Beck is on his way out of Miami after wrapping up his sixth season of college football. The Hurricanes have been working to replace him since, hosting ex-Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt for a visit earlier in the month before he signed with LSU.

Duke's lawsuit essentially claims a breach of contract with Mensah entering the portal. In the signed contract, Mensah agreed not to “enroll at or compete in athletics for another college institution” from July 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2026, according to The Duke Chronicle.

Mensah initially confirmed he would be returning to Duke in 2026, likely due to the contract, before reversing course one month later. Mensah's case is expected to have its next hearing on Feb. 2.