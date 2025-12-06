The Indianapolis Colts' defensive line has already been preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 without star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who remains on IR with a neck injury. They will now also be without veteran defensive end Tyquan Lewis, whom they ruled out on Saturday.

Lewis will miss the game with an ankle injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. He missed Week 13 and had been listed as questionable throughout the week before being downgraded just before game day.

Lewis is the second-longest-tenured member of the Colts' defensive line, behind nose tackle Grover Stewart. The former second-round pick has eight tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and one batted pass in nine games off the bench this season.

Although Lewis has been strictly a backup to Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu in 2025, he began the season as a staple of Indianapolis' defensive rotation. However, his playing time has waned since suffering a groin injury in a Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lewis averaged 30.7 defensive snaps in the team's first six games, but has only played 15.0 snaps in three games since.

Without Lewis, the Colts will rely on Samson Ebukam and rookie JT Tuimoloau to spell Paye and Latu off the bench. Tuimoloau handled an increased workload during Lewis' previous three-game absence, but has seen his snaps decrease since.

The Colts' edge-rushers figure to have success in Week 14 against a Jaguars offensive line that has struggled to keep Trevor Lawrence upright at times. Indianapolis has been a top-10 pass-rushing team all season, and now draws a Jacksonville team that has allowed Lawrence to be the fifth-most-sacked quarterback in the NFL.