The New York Mets are reportedly interested in starting pitcher Michael King, a source told Mets on SI, per Pat Ragazzo. King has been linked to a number of teams in MLB free agency. The Chicago Cubs are among the ball clubs that have been linked to the pitcher. Now, it appears the Mets will be a team to closely monitor in the King sweepstakes.

Of course, New York has been mentioned as a potential suitor for many top free agents. The Mets were extremely disappointing in 2025 despite entering the campaign with lofty expectations. They play in a big market and feature a roster that could bounce back with a few upgrades — making New York a popular potential landing destination for multiple star free agents.

King, a 30-year-old right-handed hurler, is no stranger to New York. He was born in New York and spent the first portion of his big league career with the Yankees. King was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2024, where he became a full-time starter and found plenty of success.

In 2024, he pitched to a 2.95 ERA en route to finishing seventh in National League Cy Young voting. He was limited to 15 starts in 2025 because of injuries, but King still turned in a respectable 3.44 ERA.

The Mets are seemingly open to boosting their pitching rotation. Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen may also be options for the ball club. It seems as if the Mets could land at least one more starting pitcher this offseason.

Will New York sign King? Only time will tell, but the fit does make sense.