Roster attrition is hitting Miami (FL) football following the devastating National Championship loss to Indiana. Now true freshman running back Girard Pringle Jr. is departing from Coral Gables in heading for the portal.

Pringle Jr. revealed his decision to turn to the College Football Transfer Portal on Wednesday, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming the move.

Miami turned to the power running of Mark Fletcher Jr. over the freshman at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night. CharMar Brown also earned handoffs in attempting to wear down a loaded IU defensive front.

Pringle, however, is still a big loss for head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff for multiple reasons.

Miami needs RB depth even with Mark Fletcher Jr. returning

Fletcher revealed in December his intentions to return. CharMar Brown is also eligible to return following his sophomore season plus arrival via North Dakota State. But Pringle leaves a key void.

He arrived to Coral Gables as the nation's No. 5 running back per On3/Rivals for the 2025 recruiting class. Pringle earned a four-star ranking and was a prized in-state pickup out of Armwood High in Seffner, Fla. The 5-foot-10, 182-pounder was offered by 36 different universities before choosing Miami.

The Tampa native flashed potential when called upon. He played in nine total games including one College Football Playoff contest against Ohio State — which saw him average four yards a carry (handled three handoffs for 12 yards). Pringle also shredded North Carolina State with 17 carries for 116 yards on Nov. 11.

He'll likely garner lots of attention for teams still seeking a RB. He's not the only notable young departure for the ‘Canes. Backup quarterback Emory Williams exited to the portal and has since landed at East Carolina as of Wednesday.