Miami (FL) football have lost two quarterbacks now since the National Championship game defeat. Carson Beck is off to the NFL. But his backup Emory Williams is heading to East Carolina.

Williams hopped into the College Football Transfer Portal after the loss to Indiana. The past three-star talent officially lands with the American Athletic Conference team, per Pete Thamel of ESPN on Wednesday.

“He'll have two seasons remaining,” Thamel added via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Williams first joined the Hurricanes in 2023 — two seasons before Beck's arrival. The 6-foot-5 passer even backed up Cam Ward during the 2024 season before watching him become the top pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami still in play for high-profile transfer after Indiana loss?

Meanwhile, Miami is linked to one highly scrutinized story out of Durham, North Carolina.

Darian Mensah of Duke rose as a new favorite to replace Beck at Coral Gables. A legal battle launched, though.

The university helps present the argument that Mensah signed on for two years to play for the Blue Devils. He agreed to an $8 million NIL deal to lead Duke after departing from Tulane.

“Mr. Mensah has an existing contract with Duke which the university intends to honor, and we expect he will do the same,” a statement coming from Duke read via Thamel. “The court-ordered temporary restraining order (TRO) issued yesterday ensures he does not violate his contract. The university is committed to supporting all of our student-athletes, while expecting each of them to abide by their contractual obligations.”

Mensah, though, entered the portal on Jan. 16 before the deadline passed. Walker Eget is the rising favorite to replace Mensah at Duke amid his contract dispute.

Mensah led the Blue Devils to the ACC title, then Miami carried the conference during the College Football Playoffs. Regardless, Miami has a thinner QB room with Beck and Williams exiting.