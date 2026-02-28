Many managers and players are participating in numerous interviews throughout spring training as the MLB world prepares for the 2026 season. Many questions and answers feel similar for the most part, but Cubs manager Craig Counsell recently refused to answer a specific question. In an interview with MLB Network, Counsell was asked who the ace of the starting rotation is, and it's safe to say he had no interest in providing an answer.

“Ace wise, you're not gonna get me to answer that,” Counsell said.

The manager did proceed to explain that Chicago has a number of potential ace-caliber starters in the rotation.

“What's good is you're thinking about a number of people, we got a number of people who you can answer that question with, and that's what makes a good starting rotation, right? It can't be just one guy.”

The Cubs are making a number of overall roster decisions during spring training. Chicago's pitching rotation features plenty of star-caliber hurlers. Cade Horton had a breakout 2025 season, while the team acquired Edward Cabrera in an offseason trade with the Miami Marlins. Matthew Boyd is a reliable veteran left-handed starter. Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon also cannot be forgotten, while Justin Steele is expected to return from injury at some point in 2026.

In other words, the Cubs' rotation features star-power and depth. Counsell will have multiple candidates to choose from for the “ace of the rotation” title. Regardless of who starts on Opening Day, the Cubs' rotation features multiple pitchers with especially high ceilings.