The Chicago Bulls are in a real state of limbo. They are in the middle of an 11-game losing streak, including going through February without a win. Additionally, they are still coming to terms with a new roster following seven big trades.

Recently, head coach Billy Donovan shared publicly what the front office told him about the new players, per Paolo Songco of ChiCity Sports.

Essentially, it's a very lukewarm approach management is taking. In other words, go out and do your best.

“The discussions I had with [the front office] when the trade deadline was finalized was, ‘Nothing has changed, try and get these guys to play to the best of their ability; we know it’s going to be somewhat challenging with seven new players,’ ’ Donovan said. “Even talking to ownership, it’s been, ‘Hey, go out there and do your very best.’ There has been no indication from ownership or the front office of, ‘Hey, listen, if we finish here, here or here’ or ‘Listen, don’t worry about playing these guys; just play these guys.’ There’s been none of that at all.”

Although the Bulls are denying allegations of tanking, Donovan recognizes that they are in a prime position to draft high.

“Philosophically, I get the dynamics once June, whatever date that draft date is, I get how that impacts all of that,” he continued. “It’s not like I’m sitting over there saying, ‘Well, it’s a close game right now, let’s sit Josh [Giddey] and Tre [Jones] and Jalen [Smith].’ There has not been that. And I think if I did do that, they would say, ‘Listen, you need to put the best guys out there.’ ’’

On Sunday, the Bulls will play the Milwaukee Bucks to kick off March.