Abella Danger looked devastated as the Miami Hurricanes were losing to the Indiana Hoosiers in the last seven minutes of the National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 19.

Danger, born Amirah Day, is known for her work as an adult film star, but she is currently a full-time student at the University of Miami. Towards the end of the National Championship game, the score was 24-14. The broadcast cameras captured a tearful Danger, who was clearly upset that the Hurricanes were down 10 points at the time. On the final drive of the game, Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck threw a pass that ended up getting intercepted, which solidified their fate against the Hoosiers and led to the game ending in 24-21.

As she was leaving Hard Rock Stadium, Danger shared a short video to her Instagram Story of her crying as she while repeatedly shouted “I hate this!” according to The Daily Mail.

During the post-game interview, Beck praised Indiana's defense as well as spoke about the last play in which he tried his luck to get Miami a shot at winning the National Championship.

“A lot of credit to them and their defense,” Beck said. “They played really, really well tonight. Again, in the moment you react and that's what happened. He made a really good play on it (interception). You can sit back and think of every if and or but situation after, but that's what happened. It sucks and you know it's going to sting for a while.”

Here's Canes quarterback Carson Beck on the final interception of the College Football Playoff Championship game… https://t.co/EIrpiuvFOH pic.twitter.com/VHH8hAM4aC — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 20, 2026

As for Hoosiers' quarterback Fernando Mendoza he reflected on his journey to get to the national stage and how not being accepted to Miami ended up working in his favor.

“I was a two-star recruit coming out of high school. I got declined to walk-on at the University of Miami,” Mendoza said on ESPN. “Full-circle moment playing here in Miami in front of friends and family.”

"I got declined to walk-on at the University of Miami. Full circle moment here playing in Miami." Fernando Mendoza's full interview with @sportsiren after winning the CFP National Championship ❤️ 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2cWbD9sc3H — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 20, 2026

The Hoosiers' National Championship win against the Hurricanes is the first for the franchise.