The Hurricanes’ magical College Football Playoff run came to a painful end in the National Championship Monday night. Miami (FL) football fought to the bitter end, putting together a promising drive while trailing by six points with under two minutes to play. But the Hoosiers would not be denied an undefeated season. After the Hurricanes crossed midfield with 51 second remaining, Indiana intercepted a deep ball from Carson Beck to seal the victory.

Miami trailed 17-7 late in the third quarter when the Hoosiers scored off a blocked punt deep in Hurricanes territory. But Miami responded with a 10-play, 81-yard drive, capped by Mark Fletcher’s second touchdown of the second half.

Fletcher got the Hurricanes within three points, but Fernando Mendoza would answer by leading the Hoosiers on the drive of the game. The Heisman Trophy winner scored a rushing touchdown on the second of two fourth down conversions during the 75-yard drive. Mendoza’s 12-yard touchdown put Indiana up 24-14 with just over nine minutes remaining.

Carson Beck, Miami fall short in CFP National Championship

The Hurricanes came right back with a clutch, 91-yard drive. And Malachi Toney scored a 22-yard touchdown that cut the Hoosiers’ lead to three. Indiana burned nearly five minutes off the clock before hitting a field goal that put the team up 27-21. Miami got the ball back with under two minutes to play. And despite a solid start, the final drive would end in heartbreak when Beck threw the game-ending interception to Jamari Sharpe.

INDIANA PICKS IT, THE HOOSIERS ARE ON THE VERGE OF A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP‼️ pic.twitter.com/YFTgZUVC4x — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

Flagler & Sixth wrote:

“We played one of our worst games of the season and went toe to toe with an undefeated Big 10 champion. We’re proud of our boys”

@MIA402Hurricane added:

“Beck didn’t need to make that throw!!!!! He could’ve just kept executing for a game winning drive. I knew from how the game play out earlier something was different smh”

Silent_ commented:

“Thanks for a great season. Happy to have seen Miami in the natty for once in my life. Hope we can be back soon. Please don’t be mean to Carson beck, he’s the reason we were here this playoffs and could’ve led us to a win there.”

@BedgettHunter wrote:

“I just don’t get that throw at the end, dominating the middle of the field and just completely air mail a ball with 40 seconds to go”

@KeithAMay added:

“Carson Beck, professional college football player, chokes.”