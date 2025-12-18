Miami (FL) football faces early odds in its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The Hurricanes snuck in over Notre Dame despite not winning the Atlantic Coast Conference. They get the reverberating sounds of the Texas A&M “12th man” crowd soon — but will have Keionte Scott.

The valuable safety is upgraded to probable ahead of the Saturday contest, with Pete Thamel of ESPN revealing the defender's status Wednesday.

Scott's availability is huge for a vastly improved Miami defense. The Hurricanes ranked first over in the ACC and 11th in the nation — eight spots higher than the Aggies' unit.

Scott tied a previous career-best with swatting five passes at “The U.” He also handed new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman an active blitzer with getting three sacks.

Keionte Scott not the only Miami defender fueled by Texas A&M matchup

Scott plays an integral role in attempting to slow down dual-threat Marcel Reed and his deep group of wide receivers.

Rueben Bain Jr. plays an even more instrumental role, though. And Texas A&M reportedly has got the Miami edge rusher's attention.

“I don’t think that he will be a threat that we have to worry about too much… we have great players, we’ve got a great offensive line, so we will be able to handle him,” offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III shared to reporters nearly 10 days ago.

Texas A&M’s Offensive lineman was asked “what are the keys to stopping Rueben Bain who is a top pick in the draft?” He said about Rueben Bain:

“I DONT THINK HE IS A THREAT THAT WE NEED TO WORRY ABOUT ” “WE WILL BE ABLE TO HANDLE HIM” 😬🤫 pic.twitter.com/dGTGr4QdQC — BLEED ORANGE AND GREEN (@Brabra_Savage24) December 8, 2025

Big words considering how dominant Bain has been for Miami this season. He even garnered projections to land in the top five of the NFL Draft.

Scott could be in for a big pass coverage day with Bain receiving the bulleting board material.