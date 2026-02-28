Now just 1-3 since the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to snap their current skid against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. They might be forced to attempt to do so without Rui Hachimura, who is on the injury report after missing the team's last game against the Phoenix Suns. Here is everything we know about Rui Hachimura's injury and his playing status against the Warriors.

Rui Hachimura injury status vs. Warriors

After sitting out of the Lakers' last game, a 113-110 loss to the Suns, Rui Hachimura is on track for a second consecutive absence. The team lists its seventh-year forward as doubtful with his lingering illness on the official injury report.

Hachimura has missed 11 games this year and has bounced in and out of the starting lineup. He is still a crucial part of JJ Redick's vision, averaging the fourth-most minutes on the team.

Against the Suns, Hachimura's playing time went to Jake LaRavia, who chipped in 11 points in 28 minutes off the bench. However, Jarred Vanderbilt could be in line for additional court time against a bigger Warriors team if the Japanese forward misses another game.

While Hachimura is the only significant absence for the Lakers, the Warriors are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Golden State will still be without Stephen Curry, who has not played since Jan. 30, though Draymond Green is on track to return from a one-game absence.

De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody have guided the Warriors in the absence of their stars. Rookie Will Richard is also coming off a 21-point outing in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, his highest-scoring game since November.

Lakers injury report

Rui Hachimura — Doubtful, illness

Bronny James — OUT, G League

Adou Thiero — OUT, G League

Warriors injury report

Jimmy Butler — OUT, Right ACL surgery

LJ Cryer — OUT, G League

Seth Curry — OUT, Left sciatic nerve irritation

Stephen Curry — OUT, Right patellofemoral pain syndrome

Draymond Green — Probable, Left lower back injury management

Kristaps Porzingis — Questionable, illness