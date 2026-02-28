Now just 1-3 since the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to snap their current skid against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. They might be forced to attempt to do so without Rui Hachimura, who is on the injury report after missing the team's last game against the Phoenix Suns. Here is everything we know about Rui Hachimura's injury and his playing status against the Warriors.
Rui Hachimura injury status vs. Warriors
After sitting out of the Lakers' last game, a 113-110 loss to the Suns, Rui Hachimura is on track for a second consecutive absence. The team lists its seventh-year forward as doubtful with his lingering illness on the official injury report.
Hachimura has missed 11 games this year and has bounced in and out of the starting lineup. He is still a crucial part of JJ Redick's vision, averaging the fourth-most minutes on the team.
Against the Suns, Hachimura's playing time went to Jake LaRavia, who chipped in 11 points in 28 minutes off the bench. However, Jarred Vanderbilt could be in line for additional court time against a bigger Warriors team if the Japanese forward misses another game.
While Hachimura is the only significant absence for the Lakers, the Warriors are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Golden State will still be without Stephen Curry, who has not played since Jan. 30, though Draymond Green is on track to return from a one-game absence.
De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody have guided the Warriors in the absence of their stars. Rookie Will Richard is also coming off a 21-point outing in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, his highest-scoring game since November.
Lakers injury report
Rui Hachimura — Doubtful, illness
Bronny James — OUT, G League
Adou Thiero — OUT, G League
Warriors injury report
Jimmy Butler — OUT, Right ACL surgery
LJ Cryer — OUT, G League
Seth Curry — OUT, Left sciatic nerve irritation
Stephen Curry — OUT, Right patellofemoral pain syndrome
Draymond Green — Probable, Left lower back injury management
Kristaps Porzingis — Questionable, illness