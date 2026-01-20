It is usually tough to find the right words in a moment of despair. Miami coach Mario Cristobal, however, did not have a lot of trouble expressing his respect, gratitude, and admiration for his players after they lost to Indiana in the national championship game on Monday.

The Hurricanes fell short, 27-21, despite multiple chances to claim the coveted trophy.

Cristobal looked dejected after the game, but he was generous with his praise.

“That's a really resilient, tough, and really special group of human beings,” said the 55-year-old coach in a video posted by ACC Network.

“I love them. They surely love each other. They turned around a program. I'm really kind of at a loss for words. Let's just say that it's very real. We let one slip away, credit to Indiana, great football team, tremendous amount of respect for them, but our guys never stopped battling.”

“I love them … they turned around a program … I’m at a loss for words.”@CanesFootball's Mario Cristobal on the message he shared with his team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LrfJFrpzM7 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 20, 2026

Miami's final chance to steal the win came with less than one minute remaining. Carson Beck, however, threw an interception, allowing Indiana secure its first-ever national title.

Cristobal rued that they “could have done more,” stressing that the Hurricanes are a “deserving group.” Still, he continued to beam with pride as he talked about his players.

“These guys, no matter where they go, no matter what they do, us as coaches and players, Hurricane for life, it's a brotherhood that will last forever,” added Cristobal.

“I learn more from them than I actually teach them.”

Miami tallied a 13‑3 record, earning the school's first-ever berth in the CFP.